1 lakh trees to be planted in Thondamuthur as part of Cauvery Calling movement

Covai Post Network

Cauvey Calling movement and the Thondamuthur Rotary club started the ‘Green Thondamuthur’ initiative on 3rd August 2022.

This initiative aims to plant trees in the 60 villages in the Thondamuthur block.

Timber saplings such as Teak,Red sanders,Malabar Neemwood, Mahogany and Rosewood will be distributed for free to the farmers. This will help both the ecology and support the farmers economically.

Volunteers of the Cauvery Calling movement will visit each of the villages and meet the farmers to assess the type of soil and water and suggest the suitable type of trees. Those farmers in Thondamuthur who wish to get the free saplings can call 93429 76519, 95004 77437.

The inaugural function of this initiative happened in the KVR farm in Attukkal village, Thondamuthur block. The district governor of Rotary Club, Mr Rajmohan Nair participated as a special guest and distributed tree saplings to the farmers.

“As part of Rotary’s ‘Go Green’ initiative we have been involved in various environmental activities. We have now joined the Cauvery Calling movement to start the ‘Green Thondamuthur’ initiative. We plan to distribute 1 lakh timber saplings free of cost to the farmers. We are happy that we are going to distribute around 15,000 saplings in the first two days” he said.

“We will ensure that all the farmers in all the villages benefit from this initiative” said Thondamuthur Union president, Mrs Madhumathi Vijaykumar

Cauvery Calling State Field Coordinator, Mr Tamilmaran said ” Generally there is a proverb ‘ Two birds in one stone’ however by planting trees we can get four birds in one stone.

Firstly, the fertility of the soil will increase by planting trees. Only if the soil is fertile will anything that grows from it have the necessary nutrients. Only by eating nutritious food can we be healthy.

Secondly, a farmer can be prosperous by planting timber trees. Instead of monocropping, if multiple crops along with trees are planted then the crops can give a steady income and after a few years the trees can give an increased profit.

Thirdly, planting of trees are very important for protecting our environment.It is needed to tackle issues like climate change and global warming. Fourthly, tree planting increases the ground water levels and rejuvenates the rivers.”

Also present at the inaugural function were Thondamuthur Rotary club head, Mr Aravind Aruchami, Tree based farmer and Isha volunteer, Mr Valluvan, Head of Velliangiri Uzhavan FPO, Mr Kumar, its director Naagalakshmi and owner of the farm, Mr Chinnasamy. Farmers from the region, panchayat members, councilors and students also participated.