117 cases in Coimbatore, tally shoots up to 1,261

Coimbatore : There is a sudden spike in Covid-19 positive cases today, reporting 117 cases, the highest in the last four months

taking the total positive cases to 1,261.

With nine deaths so far, there are 930 active cases in the city, after discharging 321, a State Medical Bulletin said.

In Erode 20 new cases were reported and 225 are under treatment with seven deaths so far.

With five cases, the tally of positive cases on treatment are 89, after discharging 98 patients in Nilgiris district.

Salem reported 98 fresh cases and 988 patients are under treatment and there were seven deaths.

In Tirupur, three fresh cases were reported and 118 persons are under treatment and two deaths were reported so far, it said.