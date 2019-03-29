14 candidates each in fray in CBE and Pollachi constituencies

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 14 candidates each are in the fray from Coimbatore and Pollachi Lok Sabha constituencies, after the date for withdrawal ended Friday.

C P Radhakrishnan of BJP, P R Natarajan, CPIM, Dr Mahendran of Makkal Neethi Maiam, Govindan of BSP, Kalyanasundaram from Naam Tamilar Katchi and Manikandan from Tamil Ilangair Kaschi and remaining are independents from Coimbatore.

In Pollachi, Ganesh Murthy of BSP, Shanmuga Sundaram of DMK, C Mahendran of AIADMK, Sanuja of Naam Tamilar Katchi, Mookambika of Makkal Neethi Maiam are in the fray along with nine independents, official sources said.