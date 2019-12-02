15 dead in house collapse, four lakh solatium announced

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Fifteen persons, including two children, were buried alive after a compound wall collapsed on a row of houses in a village near Mettupalayam, some 45 Kms from here in the early hours of Monday, due to wet conditions following heavy rains in and around the area.

The fire and rescue services personnel , with assistance of locals and police managed to retrieve the bodies from the debris in Nadur Village and sent them to the Government hospital in Mettupalayam.

The inmates and deceased were in deep sleep, when the incident occured, in which a 15-foot tall compound wall fell on the the tile-roofed houses, which came down around 5 AM, police said.

The victims are identified as Guru, Ramnath, Anandh Kumar, Harisudha, 16, Sivakami, 45, Oviyammal, 50, Nathiya, 30, Vaidhegi, 20, Thilagvathi, 50, Arukani, 55, Rukumani, 40, Niveda, 18, Chinnamal, 70, Akshaya, 7, and Loguram (7).

Chief Minister, K Palanisamy has announced a solatium of rs.four lakh to the bereaved families from the Disaster Relief fund, official sources said