1,64,950 food packets provided to needy and poor during 19 days by DMK

Coimbatore : DMK, under the Feed the Poor project under ‘Ondrinovum Vaa’ has provided food packets to 1,64,950 poor persons in the last 19 days in Coimbatore.

Similarly, the party has provied 40,200 food packets in Nilgiris,1,28,200 in Tirupur, 1,79,532 in Salem, 40,200 in Erode and 55,350 in Pollachi during the period.

As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, the party provided nearly 28.7 food packets to the needy poor, by setting up 73 kitchen in 36 cities and towns.

The feed the poor was carried out following the guidelines and rules of lock down and section 144.