Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The Covid count in the Nilgiris is racing towards the 1000 mark,with another 19 being added on Saturday. The total number of infected persons now stands at 948 with two from Friday’s tally being shifted to that of other districts.

Of the new cases six were from Green Field in Ooty and another three from Bombay Castle in Ooty.

According to an official press note they were third level contacts of a person who had gone to Coimbatore and returned Covid positive.