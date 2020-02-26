27-year old jain woman becomes Sadhvi, in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Close on the heels of seven persons belonging to Jain community from the city becoming monks a few days ago, a 27-year old woman Wednesday took deeksha and become Sadhvi at a function held, for the first time in the city.

Nehal Kumari Ranka, a mass media and animation expert, began her day at 3 AM and after completing the morning prayers and the yogic and religious rituals as in the Jain Agams, dressed up as a bride.

Acharyashree Vardhaman Sagarsurishwarji, along with 11 Monks and seven sadhvis blessed Nehal after she performed her last pooja as a jain Shravika, with a holy herbal sandalwood powder.

She was handed over the holy ‘Ogha’ symbolising the path of Sainthood by her proud parents and relinquished all the jewellery, bridal attire and got the head tonsured.

Sneha was then dressed with white ogha, blanket and other simple cotton clothes and re-named as Sadhvi Namradarshita.

The entire jain community was totally happy to witness the Deeksha function, being held for the time in the city, since 70 Coimabtoreans, had taken deeksha from far away places, particularly North India for the last 75 years.