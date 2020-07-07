36 new cases in Coimbatore, 548 under treatment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A total of 36 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Coimbatore, taking the total 839 cases till date.

As many as 288 patients were discharged, leaving 548 persons under treatment at hospitals and home treatment in Coimbatore a State Medical Bulletin said.

With no fresh case reported in Erode, the tally remained at 286 of which 85 were discharged and remaining under treatment.

While Nilgiris reported five new cases taking the total till date to 150 of which 49 were discharged, Tirupur reported 17 case.raising the total cases to 237 till date, of which 141 were discharged and 96 under treatment, it said.

In Salem, 52 fresh cases were reported today, taking the total to 1,340 and after discharging 466, 869 were under treatment, with

five deaths.