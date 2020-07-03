  • Download mobile app
03 Jul 2020
Coimbatore

37 new cases in Coimbatore and 391 under treatment

Covai Post Network

July 3, 2020

Coimbatore : The district today recorded 37 new Covid-19 positive cases, while 21 patients discharged, taking the total patients under treatment to 391.

In Salem, 99 cases were reported and with 23 discharged the total under treatment is 812, the State Medical bulletin said.

In Erode, with 14 new cases reported, 121 persons under treatment, while Nilgiris reported one case taking the total to 78.

In Tirupur, five cases reported and seven discharged and 73 are under treatment, it said.

