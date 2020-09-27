596 cases take total to 30,314 Coimbatore, five deaths take toll to 418

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The 596 new Covid-19 positive cases took the total count in the district to 30,314 and five deaths took the toll to 418 today.

Of the total cases, 24,915 patients were discharged and 4,981 undergoing treatment at various hospitals and at homes a State Medical Bulletin said.

The dead included two female aged 68 and 85 years and men with 65, 63 and 70 years, it said.

Erode reported 125 cases taking the tally to 6,388 of which 5,230 were discharged and 1,76 undergoing treatment. Two deaths took the toll at 84.

Salem recorded 378 fresh cases, raising the total to 18,685 of which 15,568 patients discharged and 2,807 undergoing treatment.

With six deaths the total went up to 310.

With 282 cases, Tirupur tally went up to 7,681 and 1,667 are undergoing treatment after discharging 5,888. Tirupur death toll went up to 126 with eight deaths recorded today.