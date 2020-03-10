6-year old male leopard found dead near Kothagiri

Covai Post Network

Ooty :A 6-year old leopard was found under mysterious circumstances near Kothagiri, some 20 kms from here Monday.

Based on information given by the residents of Murugan Colony about foul smell emanating from the bushes, the forest department officials rushed to the spot and recovered the carcass.

The male animal could have died a couple of day ago and not come to the notice, as there was no no movement of the people for two days, the department sources claimed.

The postmortem was done at the spot and the carcass burnt there itself, they said.