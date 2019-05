Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Miscreants broke into the house of a BSNL employee and looted Rs 1.40 lakh cash and 80 sovereign gold ornaments.

Rajagopal and family who returned home in Perur today after a vacation were surprised to see the door broken open and the valuables missing, police said.

He immediately lodged a complaint, based on which police along with fingerprint experts rushed to the spot.

Hunt is on for the miscreants,.