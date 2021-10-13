Aarika shines in Aquatic meet

Covai Post Network

Aarika of Perks Sports Academy has been honoured by her organisation.

At a three-day State level sub junior, junior and senior swimming championship conducted by the Sports Development Authority of Tamilnadu, which concluded recently at Chennai Aarika had won a silver medal in 100 mts freestyle in girls group 5 category clocking 01:32:05 mins. This had gained her a berth in the national level meet,scheduled to be held in Bangalore from October 19 to 23.

Aarika had also won a Bronze medal in 50 mts freestyle at the Chennai meet in which about 700 students from various districts had participated. She had been trained by the head Coach of the academy Haridas. While acknowledging the performance of Aarika,the Academy has wished her all the best for her National meet.