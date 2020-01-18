Accused in undressing video release case detained under Goondas in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Jan 18 : The City Police Commissioner, Sumit Saran Saturday ordered the detention of three persons, including a Tamil TV Channel reporter, arrested for releasing undressing video of the Roots Petrol bunk incident, under Goondas Act.

The trio were arrested on January 9 and lodged in the Central jail on charges of releasing and circulating a video of women employees undressing to get into their uniforms in a petrol bunk in the city. Those arrested were Manikandan and Subash, employees of the petrol bunk, and Maruthachalam, the TV Channel reporter.

Subash had kept a mobile phone in the dressing room and videographed while changing dress some four months ago, including the wife of Manikandan, who noticed the phone and informed her husband, who deleted the content

and broke the device they said.

However, one of the video scenes went viral on social media and based on complaints, police registered case under various IPC sections, Information Technology Act, 2004; Section 4 of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment

of Women Act, 2002; and Sections 3, 4 and 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women Act, 1986, and remanded them to judicial custody and lodged them in the Jail here.

Sumit Saran issued the order Saturday to detain the trio under Goondas Act, which would be served on the accused.