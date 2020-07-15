  • Download mobile app
15 Jul 2020, Edition - 1828, Wednesday
Coimbatore

After Coimbatore collector, seven police personnel at Madukkarai test positive

Covai Post Network

July 15, 2020

Coimbatore : Two Special Sub Inspectors, were among the seven police personnel attached to Madukkarai on the outskirts tested Covid-19 positive today, leading to the temporary closure of the station.

This is the fourth police station to close temporarily, after police personnel testing positive in Podanur (twice), Thudiyalur and Sulur, amid sudden spike in the cases in the district for the last one week, 188 being yesterday alone.

All the seven are admitted to the ESI hospital, even as the station was sprayed with disinfectants and closed and temporarily functioning in a nearby marriage hall.

All those in close touch with the affected, including the family members will be subjected to test,. health department sources said.

The district collector, K Rajamani was already admitted to the private KMCH on Kalapatti Road in the city this morning after he tested positive.

