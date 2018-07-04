Annapoorna Gowrishankar registers criminal case on namesake at Tirupur

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A leading chain of Hotels here has lodged a complaint seeking to initiate necessary criminal action against a hotel in nearby Tirupur for violations under sections of Trademark Act.

In the complaint, Sree Annapoorna Sree Gowrishankar Hotels Pvt. Ltd Executive Director, Jegan S Damodarasamy, stated that they have been carrying on the business of running hotels, restaurants since 1960, under the name and style of “Sree Annapoorna”.

Having commenced the business in the year 1960, the grooup has obtained trademark registration for name “Sree Annapoorna”, he said.

Venkatesh Dheenadayalan and Vasanthi Dheenadayalan from Tirupur had started misusing the name “Sree Annapoorna” by starting a restaurant under the name “ Tirupur Sree Annapoorna” in Tirupur, which is much contrary to the provisions of law and by infringing the rights of Trademark holder.

Despite repeated requests to not use the trademark, the hotel continued to function and also had not obeyed Court orders, they said.

Their willful acts have caused great damage mentally as well as the reputation, not only to Sree Annapoorna, but also to its customers, the complaint said.

This has induced several customers to believe that Tiruppur Sree Annapoorna and Sree Annapoorna are one. Both are doing business and selling their products in the disguise of Annapoorna and are involved in the fraudulent activities.

An FIR has been registered and investigations are on, police said.