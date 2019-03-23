  • Download mobile app
25 Mar 2019
Coimbatore

Annual increase in milk prices based on CoP

Covai Post Network

March 23, 2019

Tamil Nadu Toddy Movement (TTM) on Saturday promised to increase the procurement price of milk annually based on the cost of production (CoP).

In his mini-manifesto,TTM Tirupur Lok Sabha Candidate,L Kathiresan,said that he was fighting the election among other things to find a permanent solution to the vexatious Cauvery Water Dispute.

Since the rain waters are the life line of Tamil Nadu,all the water bodies and sources will be protected and save water for the benefit of suffering farmers,he said.

