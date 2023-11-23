Apollo Cancer Centres introduces South Asia’s First and most advanced CyberKnife® S7™ FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Ushering in another new era in healthcare, Apollo Cancer Centre, Chennai has introduced South Asia’s first CyberKnife—CyberKnife® S7™ FIM Robotic Radio Surgery System— offering a revolutionary treatment modality of cancerous and non-cancerous tumors. The introduction of the CyberKnife System marks a transformative moment for cancer care and technology, and Apollo Cancer Centre has set a new standard by being the first in South Asia to introduce this ground-breaking technology. The CyberKnife® S7™ FIM System is a non-invasive treatment for cancerous and non-cancerous tumors and other conditions where radiation therapy is indicated. It is used to treat conditions throughout the body including brain, lung, spine, prostate and abdominal cancers, and may be an alternative to surgery for patients who have inoperable or surgically complex tumors. Even patients previously treated with radiation, who have metastatic lesions or with recurrent cancers can receive CyberKnife treatment. Dr Mahadev Potharaju, Senior Consultant – Radiation Oncology, elaborated “CyberKnife® S7™ FIM treatments are typically performed in 1 to 5 sessions. The treatment duration typically ranges from 30 to 90 minutes, during which 100 to 200 radiation beams are administered from various angles. Each beam lasts for approximately 10 to 15 seconds. Treatment sessions are non-invasive outpatient procedures, and no anaesthesia or incisions are required, enabling most patients to continue with daily activities over the course of treatment.”

Dr Ratnadevi R, Senior Consultant – Radiation Oncology, said, “CyberKnife S7 FIM is most effective in treating common benign lesions in the brain like schwannoma, meningioma and AVM in a non-invasive way so that we can avoid open surgery. It is the only system in the world to provide motion-synchronized, real-time treatment delivery adaptation for the treatment of any type of moving target. This is especially useful in treating moving tumors in the lung, liver, or prostate with the highest level of accuracy.”

Dr Shankar Vangipuram, Senior Consultant – Radiation Oncology stated, “The CyberKnife® S7™ FIM System redefines the future of radiation therapy, combining speed, precision and Synchrony® AI-driven, real-time target tracking with dynamic delivery to deliver precise hypo fractionated SRS/SBRT treatments for a wider range of indications which include benign brain tumors, brain metastases, select medically refractory functional indications: trigeminal neuralgias, cluster headaches, tremors, lesional epilepsy & select extra cranial inoperable (due to medical or technical reasons) cancers of lung, pancreas, liver, prostate, recurrent Head and neck cancers.”

The CyberKnife System is the only radiation delivery system that features a radiation delivery device, called a linear accelerator, directly mounted on a robot to deliver the high-energy X-rays or photons used in radiation therapy. It uses real-time image guidance and a robot to deliver doses from thousands of beam angles and setting a new standard for delivery precision anywhere in the body.