Banned tobacco products seized

Coimbatore : Food safety officials on Monday seized 425 kg of banned tobacco products during raids conducted in various shops in the city.

In its drive against tobacco products like gutka and pan masala, the officials carried out raids on a few shops near the City Corporation office area and seized 225 kgs of gutka from a godown, police said.

The officials seized about 200 kgs of banned products from different shops in the area and taken samples for test.

Similarly, the officials in nearby Tirupur seized over 250 kgs of gutka from a shop in Dharapuram in that district, police said.

The officials are interrogating the shop owners to know the sources of supply, they said.