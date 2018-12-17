  • Download mobile app
19 Dec 2018, Edition - 1254, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • B. Tech student allegedly gang-raped in Agra
  • Christian Michel sent to 14-day Judicial Custody
  • Row over Rafale in Parliament. Rajya Sabha has been adjourned for the day & Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon.
  • Indian-American legal expert leads opinion to indict Donald Trump
  • On Tuesday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi held an impromptu press conference outside Parliament
  • West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee will reshuffle her cabinet today.
Travel

Coimbatore

Banned tobacco products seized

Covai Post Network

December 17, 2018

Coimbatore : Food safety officials on Monday seized 425 kg of banned tobacco products during raids conducted in various shops in the city.

In its drive against tobacco products like gutka and pan masala, the officials carried out raids on a few shops near the City Corporation office area and seized 225 kgs of gutka from a godown, police said.

The officials seized about 200 kgs of banned products from different shops in the area and taken samples for test.

Similarly, the officials in nearby Tirupur seized over 250 kgs of gutka from a shop in Dharapuram in that district, police said.

The officials are interrogating the shop owners to know the sources of supply, they said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿