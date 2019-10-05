  • Download mobile app
05 Oct 2019, Edition - 1544, Saturday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • PM Narendra Modi to visit Riyadh this month, meet crown prince
  • Chandrayaan 2’s Orbiter update: ISRO reveals what Orbiter payload studied in its first few days.
  • After NSA Ajit Doval, PM Narendra Modi expected to visit Saudi Arabia soon.
  • Find better land, location for new Ravidas temple: SC
Travel

Coimbatore

Changes in pattern of train services

Covai Post Network

October 5, 2019

Coimbatore :Changes are made in pattern of train services originating passing through Salem division for 46 days from October 09 to November 23 due to engineering works over Irugur- Somanur stations in Tiruppur Irugur Section.

Regulation of Train services :

Train No. 13352 Alleppey to Dhanbad Bokaro Express will be regulated for 80 minutes at Coimbatore from 09.10.19 to 23.11.19 Except Fridays and Sundays.

Train No.12678 Ernakulam- KSR Bengaluru Intercity express will be regulated for 45 minutes at Coimbatore from 09.10.19 to 23.11.19. Except Fridays and Sundays.

Train No. 16332 Thiruvanthapuram to Mumbai Central express will be regulated for 15 minutes at Coimbatore on 12, 19, 25.10.19, 02, 09. 16 & 23.11.19

Train No. 22816 Ernakulam- Bilaspur Weekly express will be regulated for 15 minutes at Coimbatore on 09, 16, 23, 30.10.19 & 06, 13, 20.11.19, a Southern Railway release said today.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿