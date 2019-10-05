Changes in pattern of train services

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore :Changes are made in pattern of train services originating passing through Salem division for 46 days from October 09 to November 23 due to engineering works over Irugur- Somanur stations in Tiruppur Irugur Section.

Regulation of Train services :

Train No. 13352 Alleppey to Dhanbad Bokaro Express will be regulated for 80 minutes at Coimbatore from 09.10.19 to 23.11.19 Except Fridays and Sundays.

Train No.12678 Ernakulam- KSR Bengaluru Intercity express will be regulated for 45 minutes at Coimbatore from 09.10.19 to 23.11.19. Except Fridays and Sundays.

Train No. 16332 Thiruvanthapuram to Mumbai Central express will be regulated for 15 minutes at Coimbatore on 12, 19, 25.10.19, 02, 09. 16 & 23.11.19

Train No. 22816 Ernakulam- Bilaspur Weekly express will be regulated for 15 minutes at Coimbatore on 09, 16, 23, 30.10.19 & 06, 13, 20.11.19, a Southern Railway release said today.