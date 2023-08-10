CISCE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT ,2023

Covai Post Network

Nestled in a vast expanse of tea gardens, lush, greenery and hills St Jude’s Public School and Junior College proved to be a picture-perfect venue for the CISCE Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry Regional Volleyball Tournament held on 8th and 9th August, 2023.

The Regional Volleyball Tournament not only promotes healthy competition but also offers opportunities for players to gain experience, improve their skills and foster camaraderie among players from different areas.61 Teams from 21 schools of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry region competed in the two-day sports extravaganza and the number of participants around 700.

100 matches under three divisions Sub Junior, Junior and Seniors of boys and girls were successfully conducted in 6 courts of the West Brokke Campus, show casing the remarkable skills of the players.

THE SCHOOLS THAT PARTICIPATED ARE LISTED BELOW

1 KSIRS, COIMBATORE

2 ISHA HOME SCHOOL, COIMBATORE

3 EXCEL CENTRAL, THIRUVATTAR

4 CARMEL ENGLISH SCHOOL, TRICHY

5 LITTLE ANGEL ENGLISH SCHOOL, KARUR

6 BHARATHI SCHOOL, COIMBATORE

7 RIVERSIDE PUBLIC SCHOOL, KOTAGIRI

8 SATHIYAKATHI GLOBAL SCHOOL, KOTAGIRI

9 SHAANTHI SCHOOL, POLLACHI

10 LOTUS A.N. VENKATACHALAM SCHOOL, DEVAKOTTAI

11 VIKASA SCHOOL, TUTICORIN

12 KODAIKANAL PUBLIC SCHOOL, KODAIKANAL

13 DR. DASARATHAN SCHOOL, COIMBATORE

14 ICS SCHOOL, KOTAGIRI

15 IDHAYAM RAJENDRAN SCHOOL, MADURAI

16 B. M. D JAIN SCHOOL, VELLORE

17 COMORIN INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, ARALVAIMOZHI

18 VIKAASA SCHOOL, MADURAI

19 DISHA – A LIFE SCHOOL, POLLACHI

20 AMAZON INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, THIRUVANNAMALAI

21 ST. JUDE’S PUBLIC SCHOOL, KOTAGIRI

Chief guests Mrs.Geetha, CEO of the Nilgiris District and Mr. Parthasarathy, CEO of Private Schools, Nilgiris graced the occasion on the final day.We were greatly privileged and honored by the presence of Mr. Sriyemmulla Jaggappadora, Principal of Riverside Public School, Kotagiri, Mrs. Nithya Nanjundan, Principal of Sathyakaarthi Global School, Mrs. Maheshwari, Principal of International Community School, Kotagiri and Mr. Prem Bright, Principal of Kotagiri Public School.

The chief guests were facilitated by the Management after which the finals were held.

The spotters Mr. Guna, Mr. Emmanuel and the Jaganathan were the spotters who selected the teams of the six categories to participate in the National Volleyball Tournament to be held at St. Jude’s Public School & Junior College, Kotagiri in October.

In her address, the Chief Guest Mrs. Geetha CEO of the Nilgiris District expressed that the students were highly privileged to have opportunities to exhibit their sporting skills which she was deprived of during her schooling.

Mr. Parthasarathy, DEO of Private Schools, Nilgiris emphasized on the importance of being physically and mentally healthy through the involvement in sports rather than spending time on gadgets, as that would exhibit their real potential.

Awards were given to the winners of each division by the dignitaries.

The curtains came down on yet another spectacular sporting event with the National Anthem.