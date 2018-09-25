Coffee Table Book on leopards launched in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : ‘Leopard on the Rocks’ a coffee table book showcasing the biodiversity of Bera, Rajasthan was launched in the city today.

The book contains a collection of photographs by renowned wildlife photographer, Dr. Sangeet Mangat.

The function was organized by Coimbatore, ACME Round Table

133.The book was earlier launched on 24th, September, at the Nature in Focus Conference, held in Bengaluru.

The Chief Guest on the occasion,. Vikram Mohan, Managing Director of Pricol Ltd, released the book with Ashvin Kumar, Chairman of Round Table India Area-7 receiving the first copy. Also present on the occasion was Vimal Kumar, Chairman of Coimbatore, ACME Round Table 133.

Speaking on the occasion, Vikram Mohan stated that the kind of passion and commitment shown by Dr. Mangat were laudable. He pointed out how the veteran wildlife photographer spends about 200 days in a year in jungles around the country, following his passion.

He also observed how Dr. Mangat was a self-taught photographer, who has been able to carve a niche for himself.

Dr. Sangeet Mangat, gave a brief presentation on his work during the occasion. He pointed out how in Bera, which has a high density of leopards, is unique because there is almost no man-animal conflict in the region. He also spoke about the beautiful landscape of Bera.

Dr. Mangat added that apart from leopards, the area was also home to a variety of birds, including migratory ones.

Mr. Ashvin Kumar pointed out that while most people know about the importance of tigers, it is not the case with leopards, about whose importance, there is very little awareness. He expressed hope that the book will go a long way in creating awareness about the importance of leopards.