Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner assures to solve problems in one month

Coimbatore : The City Corporation Commissioner, Sravan Kumar Jathavat has assured a delegation to find a solution to the problems, particularly rain-related ones, within a month, DMK MLA, N Karthik said today.

Talking to reporters after meeting Jathavat to highlight the problems of the citizens, Karthik said that the people of almost all the wards were facing water logging on the residential premises and also drainage water entering their houses.

The reason for this was the failure of the corporation to clean the drainage from time to time and also removing the garbage in the city and failure to construct prevention walls, he said.

The people are also suffering from the incomplete under ground drainage works, which created in non-transportable roads, he pointed out.

Similarly, the drinking water was another major problem, as it was supplied only twice in a month and sometimes once in 20 days, Karthik said.

Karthik also said that the Government should take steps to hold civic polls so that an elected council can take up the problems and accused the chief minister, K Palanisamy and Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani for delaying the local body elections.

After patient hearing and submitting nearly 120 letters, the Commissioner assured to take up the problems and solve within one month, Karthik said.