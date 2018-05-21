  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
23 May 2018, Edition - 1044, Wednesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Several are feared to be trapped as building in Jodhpur collapsed due to digging work in the Sadarpura area
  • NHRC issues notice to Gujarat govt, notice to govt over dalit atrocity, dalit was beaten to death in Rajkot
  • After VVPATs were seized from Vijayapura, B.S Yeddyurappa moves poll panel, seeks probe into the matter
  • SC rejects Hindu Mahasabha’s petition, plea challenged Cong-JDS alliance, plea called pact ‘unconstitutional’
  • Cricketer Jadeja’s wife allegedly thrashed, cop attacks Rivaba Jadeja in Jamnagar, assaulted after collision of vehicles
  • The southern states parties barring Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK and chief minister K Palaniswami will also be in attendance
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore Rotary project to screen rural women for breast, cervical cancer

Covai Post Network

May 21, 2018

Coimbatore: Rotary Coimbatore Central has launched a new initiative, ‘Project Nalam’ to screen rural women for breast and cervical cancer. This is being done in association with the Rural Health Centre of GKNM Hospital at Veerapandi village on the city outskirts.

Rotary was concerned about the increasing number of cancer and diabetes cases among the poor and took up the cause to fight it, making it a global grant project of Rotary International by increasing its funding support, Rotary Coimbatore President N Damodaran said.

Rotary Club of Trumansburg, USA, and Rotary Club of Neckertal, Switzerland, joined the project in which Rotary has provided a Tempo Traveller for outreach activities, Care HPV Test kits and a blood analyser.

The Rs 60-lakh Project Nalam will impact 5,000 rural women over five and 60 patients were screened to mark the inauguration, Damodaran said in a statement.

