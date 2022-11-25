Coimbatore Sahodaya 5A-Side Interschool Football Tournament

Covai Post Network

The 43rd 5A-Side Interschool Football Tournament for Boys under the categories U-14, U-16 and U-19 was conducted by Coimbatore Sahodaya from 17th to 20th of November 2022 at BVM Global Senior Secondary School, Singanallur, Coimbatore.

The Camford International School was represented by Our Camfordians in this 5A-Side Interschool Football Tournament. The Camfordians team won against CS Academy in the U-19 finals with a 1-0 goal lead. Also the Camfordians won the runners up title by a Tie Break in the U-16 finals. We feel proud and our Hearty congratulations for all the Camfordians who participated in the event.

The Chairman Mr. Arul Ramesh, Correspondent Mrs. Poongothai Arul Ramesh and Principal Mrs. Poonam Syal congratulated the winners who represented The Camford International School in the 5A-side Interschool Football Tournament.