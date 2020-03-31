Corona-highlights March 31 

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Without the usual accompaniment of district and police officials, the municipal administration minister, S P Velumani today reviewed the situation arising out of the Coronavirus scare in rural areas coming under his Thondamuthur constituency.

Velumani during his visit in Thennampalayam, Thondamuthur, Madampatti and Vedampatti directed the sanitation workers to spray disinfectants on roads and remove the garbage immediately.

In a related development, police officials in Saibaba Colony today distributed food to 400 migrant workers in the area.

CRI Pumps donated Rs.two lakh to purchase medical equipment in the Government Hospital.

Kavundampalayam AIADMK MLA, Arukutti and Hospital Dean B Ashokan were present at the event.

In another development, Jagannath Textiles has come forward to join hands with Saibaba colony police to distribute food for 500 needy persons

in the afternoon and night for the next 21 days.