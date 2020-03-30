Coronavirus highlights: Trains to turn isolation wards, vegetables selling to go mobile in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 30 : Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani today said that war footing measures are being taken to contain the spread of coronavirus in the district.

Talking to reporters after reviewing various works in the city, Velumani said that vegetables are being supplied through vans in all the 100 wards for the benefit of the people.

He also appealed to the people to strictly follow social distancing.

Meanwhile, Railway Department here are in the process of converting coaches into isolated wards, as directed by railway minister, Piyuah Goyal.

Three coaches are being converted in the city and the works will be completed in another week, railway sources said.

In another development, BJP inaugurated ‘Modi Kitchen’ at its People Service Centre, by which food will be provided to 500 needy persons.

A special kitchen is set up to cook food, the party State General Secretary, Vanathi Srinivasan said.

Meanwhile, two kids handed over rs.7,060, their savings, to the district collector, K Rajamani towards the relief fund for combating Covid-19.

The five-year old LKG student Reno Joshua and Shirley (pre-kg)nchildren of Suresh, a private hospital employee, had saved the money

for school fees. However, responding to the call by the government, both came to the collectorate and handed over the money to Rajamani.