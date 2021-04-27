  • Download mobile app
28 Apr 2021, Edition - 2115, Wednesday
Hospital Management Software
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of Covid-19: Dr Fauci
  • Central government has increased Haryana’s Oxygen quota from 162 MT to 232 MT: Haryana Government
  • Over 1 crore vaccine doses available with states, UTs, says Centre
  • Immediately sending whole series of help that India needs: US President Biden
Travel

Coimbatore

Counting day dos and don’ts spelt out

D.Radhakrishnan

April 27, 2021

Share

Udhagamandalam: With the Nilgiris getting ready to count the votes polled in the 2021 Assembly elections,on May 2,the Nilgiris Collector and District Election Officer Ms.J.Innocent Divya today convened a meeting to spell out Covid 19 related dos and don’ts to candidates and their agent.

Underlining the growing threat posed by the virus, the Collector said that all the contestants and their agents should compulsorily have their masks on throughout the process of counting.

Stating that till the end of the process, they should ensure that they adhere to social distancing, she said that at the threshold of all the rooms in the counting centre, they have to enter, they should subject themselves to temperature testing.

72 hours prior to the commencement of the counting process, they should be ready with Covid 19 negative certificates.

All of them should be equipped with vehicle passes issued by the District Election Officer.Cell phones will not be allowed.Agents should eschew table hopping and moving from one room to another.They will be permitted to carry only a pen and a sheet of paper.

Among those who attended the meeting were the Superintendent of Police Mr.R.Pandiarajan,Returning Officer (Ooty) Ms.Monica Rana,Returning Officer (Coonoor) Mr.Ranjith Singh and Returning Officer (Gudalur) Mr.Rajkumar.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿