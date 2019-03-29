Diocese calls for elimination of cyber crime against women

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CSI Coimbatore Diocese today called for the elimination of cyber violence against women and girls.

In the backdrop of recent sexual harassment incidents in Pollachi,the Diocese organised an awareness and confidence building event on cyber security and human rights here in which about 400 men and women attended.

Addressing the event, Bishop Rev.Timoty Ravinder drew the attention to existing deficiencies in combating cyber crime against women and urged the women to come out openly when faced with sexual harassment or abuse.

Asking them to be self confident and apply to emergency hotlines as well as to service providers and institution working in this field, he said.

The event was to urge the civil society to stress that cyber violence against women and girls could be prevented with zero tolerance approach, Ravindran said.

In her address, Inspector of Police, Ruby of Gandhipuram special wing advised the women to download the app ‘kavalan.sos’ for any type of emergency, while going alone, particularly during night and said that within 10 minutes police will arrive to rescue them.

She also asked the women to not fall prey to the well-dressed, persons sporting cooling glass, who may cheat and use them for other purposes and dump them.