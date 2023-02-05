Divine and discrimination cannot go together tweets Sadhguru as Dalits enter the Muthumariamman temple for the first time in 80 years

Covai Post Network

“#Divine and discrimination cannot go together. It is a disgrace that even in a place of the Divine, we discriminate among human beings. We should not even be thinking about who is a #Dalit and who is not. Congratulations to Thenmudiyanur village,” tweeted Sadhguru after the Dalits entered and worshipped inside the Muthumariamman temple for the first time in 80 years.

For the past 80 years, Dalits were not allowed to enter the Muthumariamman temple in Thenmudiyanur village of Tiruvannamalai district. Subsequently, Dalit people belonging to the area complained about this to the District Collector.

Following this, last week, in the presence of the Tiruvannamalai District Collector and police officers, Dalits entered and worshipped inside the Muthumariamman temple for the first time in 80 years.

At Isha, people from all walks of life, without any discrimination, can visit Dhyanlinga, Linga Bhairavi, and other consecrated spaces. Everyone can offer milk and water at Dhyanlinga on the new moon and full moon days.