Doctors’ gift to teachers on their special day

Umaima Shafiq

Some of Coimbatore’s doctors are giving teachers a gift on the occasion of Teacher’s Day – discounted health check-ups for retired as well as working teachers.

The Kumaran Medical Centre, a six-month-old multi-specialty hospital at Kurumbampalayam will conduct a health check-up programme for teachers on September 7 and 8. The hospital PR manager Saravanan said the package will cover testing blood sugar, ECG, echo cardiogram and a cardiology report.

“This health check up usually costs Rs.1,500 but as a special discount for teachers we are offering it for Rs.350 at our centre this weekend from 9.00 am to 2.00 pm. Some government schools nearby have registered for the programme. We have state-of-the-art

medical equipment, a 24/7 cardiology service with Dr. Eashwaran and Dr. Rajarajan on call. This camp is specially for the well-being of our teachers,” he said.

The Kovai Medical College Hospital (KMCH) at Avinashi Road is also offering a sophisticated master health check-up for teachers. S Gokul, the KMCH manager for this special programme said they are offering two packages – Executive and Executive Plus till end of September.

“The first one costs Rs.4,500 for men and Rs.5,000 for women. The Executive Plus package costs Rs. 5,700 for men and Rs.9,000 for women. Both the packages cover testing of eyesight, abdominal scans, blood sugar, cholesterol, liver, urine, heart, besides mammogram and gynaecological tests for women. We will also be preparing diet charts and other needed prescriptions. We wish our teachers long healthy lives and hope they guide more students,” he said.