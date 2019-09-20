Elephant attacks female brick kiln workers

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : A 38-year old brick kiln woman worker was grievously injured when an elephant attacked her near Thadagam on the outskirts in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, a female elephant with its calf entered the human habitat, where kiln workers were staying, and started breaking the wall of a house of a worker Azhagupandi, around 5 AM.

Hearing the sound, Azhagupandi and wife Pandiselvi ran out of the house for safety. However, the elephant caught the woman with its trunk and hurled her down, resulting in serious injuries, police said.

Neighbours who heard the screaming voices came out and managed to drive away the elephant and informed forest department officials, who also burst crackers to scare away the elephant with the calf.

Pandiselvi was immediately brought to the Government hospital here and undergoing treatment.