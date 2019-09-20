  • Download mobile app
20 Sep 2019, Edition - 1529, Friday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • National interest priority; can’t stay isolated in world trade, says Piyush Goyal
  • Ayodhya case: Archaeological data wasn’t studied by experts, says SC
  • Everyone has to accept Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya: Amit Shah
Travel

Coimbatore

Elephant attacks female brick kiln workers

Covai Post Network

September 20, 2019

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : A 38-year old brick kiln woman worker was grievously injured when an elephant attacked her near Thadagam on the outskirts in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, a female elephant with its calf entered the human habitat, where kiln workers were staying, and started breaking the wall of a house of a worker Azhagupandi, around 5 AM.

Hearing the sound, Azhagupandi and wife Pandiselvi ran out of the house for safety. However, the elephant caught the woman with its trunk and hurled her down, resulting in serious injuries, police said.

Neighbours who heard the screaming voices came out and managed to drive away the elephant and informed forest department officials, who also burst crackers to scare away the elephant with the calf.

Pandiselvi was immediately brought to the Government hospital here and undergoing treatment.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿