Elgi reaffirms Commitment to Supporting the Cancer Awareness Cause Globally

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Sept 10 : The city-based Elgi Equipments one of the world’s leading air-compressor manufacturers, will power the 7th Edition of Coimbatore Marathon, to be held here on October 6.

All proceeds from the marathon will support the Coimbatore Cancer Foundation in its efforts to spread cancer awareness among the masses.

ELGi North America, will also sponsor the Susan G. Komen’s Race for the Cure, a marathon focused on fundraising for advancement in breast cancer treatment.

The Susan G. Komen marathon is scheduled to be held on the October 5, in Charlotte USA.

As a lead up to both marathons and in a bid to promote fitness as a means to ward off lifestyle related diseases and build cancer awareness, ELGi employees across the global are gearing up for the #What’sYourFinishLine challenge.

“Across the world, lifestyle behaviours and environmental factors account for around 70-90 per cent of cancer cases and. at ELGi we focus on the holistic development of our employees & their families while motivating them to lead healthier lifestyle, Elgi Equipments Global Brand Leader, Anvar Jay Varadaraj said in a release here Tuesday.

By sponsoring both Coimbatore Marathon and the Susan G. Komen Race, we re-emphasize our commitment to causes related to cancer prevention, advances in cancer treatment and finally the well-being of our employees and community at large.” he said.

Speaking about the marathon, Ramesh Ponnuswami, Executive Director, Elgi Equipments & Race Director of the Coimbatore Marathon said, “We are excited about this year’s theme #What’syourFinishLine?

As it resonates not only with the company’s goal of enabling employees to discover their maximum potential, but also develops a collective identity involving the broader community. In fact, this is the third time we are extending the campaign to all our stakeholders – directly and indirectly associated with ELGi. As the proceeds go to Coimbatore Cancer Foundation, it is imperative to receive maximum visibility as well as participation,.” he said.

ELGi North America, is also gearing up, to sponsor the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, in Charlotte, North Carolina. “As employees of ELGi, it is important we promote our core values as responsible corporate citizens by actively participating in events, which bring us closer together and make a positive impact on society.

By sponsoring and participating in the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure, we will proudly display our solidarity and willingness to increase cancer awareness and provide assistance to communities in need. As ELGi, we can all make a positive impact and help fight cancer,” said David Puck, President of ELGi North America.

This year’s campaign #What’sYourFinishLine will prompt every ELGi employee, dealer, customer, supplier and the society at large to set their own challenging goals (any activity related to fitness) and achieve them.

About 1,650 ELGi employees and their family members, across the globe will be participating in both marathons, the release said.