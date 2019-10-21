“Every school child a policeman ” : Uyir kutty cop launched in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : UYIR, a people’s movement for road safety,. Monday launched a innovative project ‘Kutty Cops’ (child cop), making every school child a policeman at home.

A total of 40 schools spread over the city will participate in the first phase, as these schools are distributed on all the main arterial roads and will effectively increase the network and spread of road safety programs in the city.

Highlighting the aspects of project, which will be conducted in a scientific manner, Uyir Chairman Dr Rajasekhar said that each school will have a group of staff members who are dedicated to the project.

Stating that school children will be segregated into two batches– classes III to V and VI co VIII, he said that a booklet categorizing the year long activities will be conducted in a continuous manner so that there is re-inforcement to the children.

The projects will be of interest to the children so that it buys their involvement. and they will be sensitized to the importance of road rules, the problem of road traffic accidents, the injuries that they can cause and how many families can be disrupted, he pointed out.

They will conduct many in-campus activities to ensure all parents and the elders in the family who are coming to drop the children are following fastening seat belts and wearing helmets.They will also try to ensure that apart from the elders, children also will wear helmets, he said.

” Every house cannot have a policeman but every home has children. If children become the policeman at home, and parents have enforcement from their children, then adopting road safety measures will be voluntary and complete. It is obvious that this will be one of the major events for UYIR which we hope will be game-changer for our city,” Rajasekhar said.