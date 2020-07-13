  • Download mobile app
13 Jul 2020, Edition - 1826, Monday
Expedite the process of issuing verification certificate for construction workers: AITUC

Covai Post Network

July 13, 2020

Coimbatore : Construction Workers Union, affiliated to AITUC today urged the district collector to take steps to provide verification certificates to the construction workers so that they can be enlisted in the welfare board.

In a memorandum submitted to the collector, K Rajamani the union alleged that a VAO near Pallarpalayam in Sulur drove away the workers
stating that there was no such Government scheme.

The certificates should be provided to the workers, who are in the unorganised sector, by the respective areas where they reside, then
only their names can be registered in the board, it said.

Majority of VAOs are delaying the process of issue of certificates by putting unnecessary queries to the workers for depriving them the benefits.

In view of the difficulties to the workers to get their rightful certificate, the collector should take immediate action and direct the VAOs to issue them without any delay, the union said.

The district general secretary of the union, N Selvaraj led the delegation to submit the memorandum.

