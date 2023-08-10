FAIRPRO 2023 Is now THE FESTIVAL OF HOME DEALS!!

Covai Post Network

For the first time ever, CREDAI Fairpro, brings you the FAIRPRO Offer (FPO)!!

CRDAI has brought together all the top developers to offer you the best deals on their properties. These offers are exclusively for THREE DAYS ONLY. Thanks to an upbeat market and robust support from the banks, the members have launched a drive to pass the maximum benefits to our customers. Be it apartments, villas or plots, those booking at FAIRPRO will find the best price for purchasing their dream home.

There is an exciting bonus! Introducing the “Refer a Friend” program. You can now help your friends achieve their dream of owning a home by referring them to FAIRPRO. And guess what? For every successful referral converted during these three days, you’ll receive a fabulous cash reward of Rs. 25,000/-.

To make things even easier, our “Refer a Friend” program is digitally tracked through QR Codes on WhatsApp AI bots, ensuring a smooth and transparent process.

So mark your calendars and join us at FAIRPRO. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to secure the best deals and possibly earn rewards by helping your friends find their perfect homes!

State Bank of India is the title sponsor for the property fair. Canara Bank is the Gold Sponsor.

Details – FAIRPRO 2023

Date: 11th 12th and 13th of August 2023

Venue: Codissia Hall E

Inauguration: 11th August 2023 – 12:05 PM

Chief Guest – Muthusamy Avl. Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

25 Developer Participants.

75 Projects

6 Banks

Villas, Apartments and Plots

The “Festival of Home Deals” can be a limited-time opportunity where real estate developers and agents offer attractive pricing, additional benefits, or exclusive packages to entice potential buyers. These deals may include discounts on property prices, waiver of registration fees, free amenities, or flexible payment plans, making it an ideal time for individuals and families to explore and purchase properties.

In summary, “Festival of Home Deals” connects to Diwali as it aligns with the festive spirit and sentiments of prosperity, new beginnings, and auspiciousness associated with this celebrated festival. It presents a golden opportunity for buyers to find their dream homes or make wise real estate investments during this auspicious time.