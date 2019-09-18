  • Download mobile app
18 Sep 2019, Edition - 1527, Wednesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Rape in saffron robes giving bad name to Sanatan Dharm: Digvijaya Singh
  • CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury dismisses Centre’s claim of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.
  • Trump to deliver major address on religious freedom: White House
Travel

Coimbatore

Farmers held for attempting to burn copies of telegraph Act

Covai Post Network

September 18, 2019

Coimbatore : About 30 farmers were arrested here Wednesday for attempting to burn the copies of Indian Telegraph Act 1885 to lodge their protest against the erection of HT lines through farmlands by Power Grid.

The farmers raised slogans against both the Centre and Tamil Nadu governments for installing HT lines in their land, as it could affect the fertility of the land and wanted them to shelve the project.

They said that the Government can lay the lines underground as was done in neighbouring Kerala.

As a few farmers attempted to tear the copies of Act and burn them, police prevented and arrested them and took them in a van.

They also demanded the release of five farmers’ leaders lodged in the Central jail here for protesting against the officials while measuring the land in Kundadam in Tirupur district five days ago.

On the attempt to burn copies, a farmer leader said that it was a colonial act came into force in 1885, authorizing the powers that be to install telegraph lines on private and public property, which was amended time to time to suit the Government requirements under the Constitution of India.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿