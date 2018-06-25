Fire at Salem plastic bag manufacturing unit, none hurt

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in a fire at a plastic bag manufacturing unit in Salem on Sunday.

The unit, owned by Suresh Kumar of Shevapet, was in the Sivadhapuram area and employed eight workers, said police. Around 10.30 am on Sunday, people nearby saw smoke coming out from the unit which had been locked that day. Fortunately, none was hurt. They informed fire and rescue personnels and fire tenders from Shevapet and Suramangalam were brought.

The fire soon spread to the roof of the unit and razed down plastic raw materials as well as machineries, police said. Fire and rescue personnels suspect that a short circuit might have been cause for the fire.