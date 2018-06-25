26 Jun 2018, Edition - 1078, Tuesday
- Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is meeting J&K Governor NN Vohra
- Building collapsed in south Mumbai’s Pydhonie, NDRF teams has been put on alert, security measures are underway
- CBI moves SC against bail granted to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case by the High Court
- After Soz Book controversy, former PM Manmohan Singh to skip the book launch event
- SC agrees to hear plea by Subramanian Swamy to be heard in a PIL relating to ED investigation in the Aircel maxis case
- Engineer Rashid & others detained while they staged protest demanding action against Lal Singh
- Kashmir editors guild likely to take action, will file complaint against Lal Singh
- The Jammu & Kashmir police confirms that terrorists killed Shujaat Bhukari on Pakistan’s order
- Shujaat Bukhari was a marked man as he advocated for dialogue between India and Pakistan
Fire at Salem plastic bag manufacturing unit, none hurt
June 25, 2018
Coimbatore: Goods worth lakhs of rupees were destroyed in a fire at a plastic bag manufacturing unit in Salem on Sunday.
The unit, owned by Suresh Kumar of Shevapet, was in the Sivadhapuram area and employed eight workers, said police. Around 10.30 am on Sunday, people nearby saw smoke coming out from the unit which had been locked that day. Fortunately, none was hurt. They informed fire and rescue personnels and fire tenders from Shevapet and Suramangalam were brought.
The fire soon spread to the roof of the unit and razed down plastic raw materials as well as machineries, police said. Fire and rescue personnels suspect that a short circuit might have been cause for the fire.