06 Sep 2019, Edition - 1515, Friday
Coimbatore

First flood warning issued to Cauvery river districts

Covai Post Network

September 6, 2019

Coimbatore : With increasing trend in the inflow of water to Mettur dam in Salem District, Public Works Department on Friday issued a flood warning to 12 districts of Tamil Nadu where the Cauvery water is flowing.

In its first flood warning, the department cautioned all the people living on the banks of Cauvery and low lying areas to move to safer places.

It also asked the district administration to take necessary precautionary measures in the down stream of Cauvery river and also ensure the safety and security of people’s lives and properties.

Stating that the water level at the Dam reached 117.590 feet (as against 120 feet capacity), the message said that the Ellis saddle surplus gates will be opened soon.

The inflow of water was increased from 50,000 cusecs from 75,000 cusecs this evening, following heavy discharge from Karnataka and release from the dam also increased from 18,000 cusecs to 25,000 cusecs from 5.30 pm.

Warning is issued to Salem, Erode, Namakkal, Karur, perambalur, Ariyalur, Trichy, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore districts.

