57th Nachimuthu Trophy for Men won by Indian Bank & 21st C.R.I. Pumps Trophy for Women won by South Central Railway

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore, June 9, 2024: Coimbatore District Basketball Association has been successfully conducting the All India Basketball Tournament for Men for the past 56 years and for women for the past 20 years.

The country’s leading basketball teams take pride in joining this prestigious tournament. This year, these tournaments are scheduled from 5th June to 9th June 2024.

Eight leading Men & Eight Women teams of the country was participated for the tournament.

The winning teams in Men & Women section was awarded cash prizes with the men getting Rs. 1 lakh along with Nachimuthu Gounder cup and the women’s winner getting Rs.50,000 & C.R.I. Pumps Trophy.

The winner team Indian Bank (73) of the All India Basketball tournament was awarded with Rs 1 lakh cash besides 57th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup for men and the runner team Income Tax (65) was given Rs 50,000 and Dr N Mahalingam trophy while the third place winner Bank of Baroda (81) team was given Rs 20,000 and the fourth winner KSEB (58) with Rs 15,000. The P. Sampath Kumar Memorial Fair Play Best player Award was won by Mr. Muin Bek of Indian Bank.

In women’s team, the winning team South Central Railway (71) was given Rs 50,000 and CRI Pumps trophy while the runner up team Southern Railway (68) with Rs 25,000 and trophy while the third winners KSEB (89) team with Rs 15,000 and the fourth winner Eastern Railways (41) team with Rs. 10,000. The Southern Railway player Rashi Khotani was awarded with promising player award.

Mr. Aadhav Arjuna, President, Basketball Federation of India (BFI), was the Chief Guest at the Prize Distribution function and gave away the prizes to the winners and runners. Mr. Hari Hara Sudhan, Executive Director, ABT Limited & CRI Pumps, Managing Director and President CDBA Mr. G Selvaraj was present on the occasion.

Elaborate arrangements for the tournament was made by Coimbatore Basketball Association Secretary Mr. S Balaji and Joint Secretary Mr. M. Deebala executives and referees.