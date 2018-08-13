Flood alert as Bhavani river in spate

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A flood alert has been sounded to people living along the banks of the Bhavani river in Mettupalayam in the district, as 6,000 cusecs of water is being released from the Pilloor dam, which is brimming to full.

With heavy rain being experienced in nearby districts too the inflow into the dam, with a capacity of 100 ft, has touched 10,000 cusecs.

Besides the surplus water from Kunda dam in nearby Nilgiris district also entering into the Bhavani, it was expected to be in spate, District Collector T N Hariharan cautioned in a statement.

Considering the dam safety, it was decided to release 6,000 cusecs of water through two sluice gates and those living on the banks were advised to move to safer places and also not venture to the river, he said.