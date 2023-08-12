Foundation Day Celebration at PSG College of Arts and Science: Minister Saminathan Honored with distinguished Alumni Award

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : PSG College of Arts and science a renowned educational institution, celebrated its Foundation Day with great zeal and fervor on Friday. The event saw the felicitation of distinguished individuals, with Information and Publicity Minister M.P. Saminathan being honored with the esteemed distinguished Alumni Award.

The ceremony took place under the distinguished presence of PSG Sons and Charities Managing Trustee L. Gopalakrishnan, who presided over the event. The Principal of PSG College of Arts and Science D. Brindha, extended a warm welcome to the attendees, setting the tone for the evening’s celebrations.

Highlighting the achievements of its alumni who have carved a niche for themselves in various domains, the distinguished Alumni Award was a testament to the institution’s commitment to nurturing talent and excellence. Notably, the Minister of Information and Publicity M. P. Saminathan, was the recipient of this year’s distinguished Alumni Award for his outstanding contributions and accomplishments towards society.

Among those honored were Alli Rani, Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Textiles Management College; Kathirvelu, DRDO Scientist, Balaji Saravanan, Superintendent of Police, Thoothukudi District; and Anbazhagan Ponnusamy, Secretary to the Chhattisgarh State. Each of these individuals was recognized as a distinguished alumnus/alumna for their exceptional achievements in their life.

The chief guest for the event was Dr. Chandrasekhar, former Chief Scientist of the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad. With a sense of pride, Dr. Chandrasekhar presented the awards to the alumni, acknowledging their remarkable journeys and contributions to the society.

Minister Saminathan, in his address, lauded the educational excellence of PSG College of Arts and Sciences. He revealed that the college had secured a place of distinction in the list of 100 best educational institutions selected by the Central Government from across India. Furthermore, out of these, 22 hailed from Tamil Nadu, showcasing the state’s commitment to quality education.

He also highlighted the visionary efforts of the former Chief Minister, Kalainar, in promoting education. Following his guidance, Tamil Nadu’s Government has dedicated substantial efforts to advancing higher education. Minister Saminathan proudly announced that the state has achieved an impressive 51 percent transition rate from school to higher education, surpassing other states in educational development.

As the evening drew to a close, College Secretary T Kannaian extended a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and attendees for making the event a grand success. The Foundation Day Celebration concluded on a note of inspiration and aspiration, echoing the commitment of PSG College of Arts and Science to fostering excellence in education and society. The award ceremony was graced by the presence of eminent personalities from various fields.