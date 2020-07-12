Good response to lockdown call in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network





Udhagamandalam: The second total lockdown for the month,evoked very good response from all sections of the society,in various parts of the Nilgiris today.

With fear mounting,owing to the sharp rise in the number of infections,the response was even better than what was witnessed last Sunday.

Different parts of the Nilgiris wore a deserted look.

While practically all segments of the mercantile community downed their shutters,

autorickshaws,taxies etc were off the roads.

Securiry was tight with a good number of police personnel patrolling the streets.