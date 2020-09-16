Government funds for repairing churches in Nilgiris

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: Churches in the Nilgiris in need of repairs or renovation can approach the government.

Stating this here on Wednesday,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said that the government is implementing a scheme for churches functioning in own buildings. Pointing out that about Rupees five crores has been set aside for the purpose, she said that the government will entertain as many applications as possible.

Adverting to the eligibility for availing the benefit, Ms.Divya said that the churches should be at least 10 years old and both the building and the land on which it is located should be registered.

The applicant should not have received any funds from abroad for carrying out repairs. This should be certified in the authorised format.

Depending on the nature of the repairs and age of the building a sum of rupees one lakh will be given for churches which were 10 to 15 years old,rupees two lakhs for those which were 15 to 20 years old and rupees three lakhs for the buildings which were over 20 years old.

Applications can be downloaded from the website [email protected] and submitted along with the certificates and necessary documents to the District Backward Classes Welfare Office.