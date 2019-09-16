Government should consult farmers on erecting HT line in their lands

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu CPIM Monday said that the Government should have consulted all the stakeholders, particularly farmers, before commencing works on erecting HT power lines through agricultural lands by Power Grid.

There were large scale protests across Tamil Nadu against the project, which will make the agriculture land infertile, once the high power lines were drawn through the lands at 30 locations, without proper permission of the owners, the party State secretary, K Balakrishnan told reporters.

Balakrishnan, along with party MP, P R Natarajan visited five leaders of farmers’ unions lodged in the Central jail here for protesting against the Power Grid officials who were measuring lands near Kundadam in Tirupur district a couple of days ago.

The farmers leaders were arrested and lodged in the jail, after they were asked to come for talks during the protest, he alleged and said that his party would support the agitation proposed by the farmers across the State on the issue on September 18.

CPIM will fight against the decision to conduct public examinations for Standard five and eight, which has come amid the controversy of New Education Policy of the Centre, he said.

The party was planning to organise a massive protest against the policy and also the recent remarks on Hindi by Home Ministe,r Amit Shah, Balakrishnan said.

The party will participate in the one-day bandh call given in the city on September 27 by all political parties against the recent hike in property tax and also seeking to cancel contract given to French firm Suez for drinking water supply, he said.