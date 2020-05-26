Hindu Munnani workers perform sit-ups (thopukaranam) protests in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore,: As announced Hindu Munnani workers today stage a novel protest by performing “thopukaranam (situps by touching and covering both ears) in front of various temples in the city seeking the Government to order reopening of temples across Tamil Nadu.

As the temples across the state were closed for the last two months due to lock down in view of Coronavirus scare, the people were in mental stress and in order to ease their stress, Munnani had demanded opening of temples, particularly in rural areas.

As announced the workers performed thopukaranam, usually done in front of Lord Ganesha, and also lighting camphors demanding the government to take steps for reopening of temples across the city.

The workers were found in large numbers in front of the city’s presidingbdeity Koniamman temple, Dhandu Mariamman Temple, Murugan Temple

and Lakshmi Narasimha temple.

Meanwhile, Munanni State president, Kadeshwara Subramanian led the protest in front of Eswaran Temple in Tirupur.

The activists covered nearly 150 temples in the city.