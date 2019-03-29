  • Download mobile app
29 Mar 2019
Coimbatore

“If a child cannot play near her house, then TN is not safe”

Covai Post Network

March 29, 2019

Coimbatore : “If a child is not able to play some 20 feet away from its house, it is not a safe Tamil Nadu, ” Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) Founder President, Kamal Hassan said on Friday.

Talking to reporters after visiting the parents of a seven-year old child who was sexually assaulted and murdered at Thudiyalur three days ago, Kamal Hassan said that the Government should take efforts to bring the culprits to the book, as justice hasn’t been meted out to parents.

Referring to a report that Tamil Nadu stood first in crime against children, he said it was shocking and surprising that these types of incidents were giving strength to the report.

The death of the girl and concern of the parents were more important than elections, he said.

Amidst his hectic election schedule, Kamal Hassan air dashed to the city cancelling campaigning in Chennai, and straightaway went to the child’s house in Pannimadai.

Every one has the responsibility to prevent such crimes and the culprits should be immediately brought to the book and punished, he said and expressed hope that police will swing into action.

West Zone IG Periaiah has not given us an audience, since the official was on election duty, he said.

However, Kamal Hassan met Rural SP R Pandiarajan and spoke to him about delivering justice to the girl and the family and emphasized on the fact that the girl deserves justice, to be delivered swiftly.

Pandiarajan assured to take steps to deliver the justice, as it was his duty to do so, Kamal Hassan said.

﻿