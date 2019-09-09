Incessant rains fills water bodies to full

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : All 14 dams in nearby Nilgiris district are brimming to full like waterbodies in Coimbatore, following moderate to heavy rain over the last few days.

However, there was a decrease in inflow of water to Stanley river in Mettur in Salem, with the release coming down to 60,900 cusecs on Monday, from the 65,000 on Sunday.

The reservoir received 67,000 cusecs of as against 73,000 cusecs on Sunday, after reduction in release.

Karnataka is releasing 67,931 cusecs – 42,931 from KR Sagar and 25,000 from Kabini reservoirs, sources said.

Water level at the Stanley was 120.94 ft and available water at 94.974 tmc, they said.

Siruvani, the lifeline of Coimbatore, was also reaching its reservoir capacity level, following rain in catchments areas and Kerala.

But some political parties and organisations here blamed Kerala for diverting surplus water to rivers and not allowing the water to reach the dam.

In protest, they propose to stop Kerala Government buses at the Tamil Nadu border on Tuesday.

There has been respite from rain in the Nilgiris for the last two days and the administration, which decided to release water from Avalanche Lake on

Sunday night, postponed it, the sources added.

Though all the dams were full, the holding capacity has remained half as there has been no desilting of the waterbodies over the last five to six decades, people in the area said.