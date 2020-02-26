  • Download mobile app
26 Feb 2020
Increase in polling station in Coimbatore corporation limits

Covai Post Network

February 26, 2020

Coimbatore : There would be 1,245 polling stations in the city corporation limits, an increase of 29 from the 1,216 during the release of electoral roll in October last.

Talking to reporters after releasing the draft list of the polling stations in 100 wards, Commissioner Sravan Kujmar Jathavat said the list was prepared on the guidance of State election Commission.

The increase in the stations was in tune with the increase in the number of votes in the corporation limits, which is at present over 14.85 lakh, with 7.44 lakh male and 7.40 lakh female and 203 transgenders, he said. 

