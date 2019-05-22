Inquest into accountant’s death

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The 8th Judicial Magistrate, M Ramadhas Wednesday carried out an inquest into the death of Palanisamy, working as an accountant in Santiago Martin group of companies whose body was found in a pond in Karamadai a few days ago.

Palanisamy was mysteriously found dead in a pond on May 3, after an inquiry by Income Tax officials, who had carried out raids across India including 22 locations belonging to Martin in the city.,

The family members of the deceased had claimed that his body bore injury marks and also alleged that he was subjected to torture by the persons reportedly belonging to Income Tax Department.

Based on the complaint filed by Palanisamy’s son, Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) S. Nagarajan appointed Ramadhas to examine the body, lying in the Government Hospital.

After carrying out the inquest, Ramadhas will submit a report in a sealed cover to the CJM, which would be forwarded to the investigating officer at Karamadai.

He will also decide whether a re-postmortem is required as requested by Palanisamy’s son.